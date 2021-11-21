Adele Says She’d Rather Not Make Music For The TikTok Generation

Adele is back! It’s been six years since Adele dropped an album for her fans and since then, she’s overcome so much. After going through a tumultuous divorce and a successful weight-loss journey, the soulful singer put her all into her ’30’ album, and the world has welcomed her with open arms.

Adele recently shared that she wants to touch the lives of the people who listen to and relate to her songs, which might not include the TikTok generation. Adele spoke with Zane Lowe and revealed she will happily make music for her generation other artists appeal to younger people.

“If everyone’s making music for the TikTok? Who’s making music for my generation? Who’s making music for my peers? I will do that job gladly,” Adele said. “I’d rather cater to people that are on my level in terms of the amount of time we’ve spent on earth and the things we’ve been through.”

“I don’t want 12 year olds listening to this record. It’s a bit too deep. But the 30 and 40 year olds that are all committing to themselves and doing therapy, that’s my vibe because that’s what I was doing. So I’m more concerned with how this record can help them.”

One of the most popular tracks from Adele’s album, ‘To Be Loved’, tells the story of the love Adele has experienced over the years and how she plans to protect her heart moving forward. She recently went viral for her performance of the song from the comfort of her home.

