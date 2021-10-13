Adele Says Her New Album, 30, Is Her Ride Or Die

Adele previously opened up about the intense creative process behind 30. In a historic dual cover with the US and UK versions of Vogue, she shared how her divorce from Simon Konecki impacted the personal details of the project. “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”