Adele Releases New Song “Easy On Me” And Opens Up About Divorce

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she told British Vogue in a recent interview. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”
“There ain’t no room for things to change / When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways,” she sings. “You can’t deny how hard I have tried / I changed who I was to put you both first / But now I give up.”