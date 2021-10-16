Adele Reacts To Ed Sheeran’s Album Release Date

Adele and Ed seem to have been in a lighthearted competition for while now — in 2017, Ed said that one of his big goals was to outsell Adele, adding, “I probably won’t ever be as big as Adele. But if you don’t aim for the top of the mountain, how are you ever gonna get halfway?”



If you check out the top albums of the 2010s in the UK, Adele holds the #1 and #2 spots — and Ed has #3 and #4. However, in terms of singles, Ed comes out on top.