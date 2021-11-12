Adele Opens Up About Her Relationship With Rich Paul And Describes It As “Incredible, Openhearted, And The Easiest” Relationship She’s Ever Been In 

Adele is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated album “30,” and during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she opened up about the music on her new album, and her life events that have served as the inspiration for her new music. In the interview she gets candid about her divorce, relocating to Los Angeles with her son, her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul and more.

Adele announced her divorce from her ex Simon Konecki back in 2019. Although their relationship didn’t work out they still remain, good friends, as they co-parent their son. Adele said, “I didn’t really know myself. I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn’t like who I was.”

When it comes to her relationship with Rich Paul, it has been described as “incredible, openhearted, and the easiest” relationship she’s ever been in. Adele and Rich met a few years back when they attended a mutual friend’s birthday. However, the two reconnected back in May, following the passing of her father.

Oprah Winfrey spoke with Gayle King about her upcoming interview with Adele, which is airing on Sunday, and according to Yahoo Entertainment, Oprah said that Rich was with Adele when she sat down for her interview.

Oprah said that Adele’s relationship with Rich is the “first time she has actually been in love and also loved herself.”

As we previously reported, news about Adele and Rich’s romance started to make its rounds back in July, and many people shared their thoughts about the idea of the two being a couple. Their relationship was later confirmed, and folks have been sharing their excitement to see Adele finally happy.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Adele Opens Up About Her Relationship With Rich Paul And Describes It As “Incredible, Openhearted, And The Easiest” Relationship She’s Ever Been In appeared first on The Shade Room.