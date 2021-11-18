Adele Opens Up About Her Experience With Postpartum Depression After Giving Birth



Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images



“There are definitely a few elements of myself that I don’t think I’ll ever get back,” she said. “More than anything, it’s the freedom of being able to do whatever you want, whenever you want. Going somewhere and not having to prioritize someone else. Whereas my number one priority with everything I do since I had Angelo, which is in life, in work, is obviously my son.”

She later added: “I don’t think I was ever completely selfless before I had Angelo. I still have that thing where every decision I make, I think of him first. And rightly so. Some parents don’t do that. I do.”