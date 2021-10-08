Adele Opens Up About Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
22

“I really know what I don’t want.”

Adele is finally opening up about her boyfriend, Rich Paul — and it sounds like the couple couldn’t be happier together.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The British musician and her sports agent beau were first spotted at an NBA Finals game this summer, but Adele admits they’ve been dating since the beginning of the year.


Christian Petersen / Getty Images

In new interviews with Vogue and British Vogue, she explained that she had known Rich for some time before he “incredibly arrived” in her life and they romantically connected.

“Yes, we’re together. We’re very happy,” Adele explained, adding, “I just love being around him. I just love it.”

“I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild,” Adele said of the relationship.


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

She continued, “I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

Meanwhile, Adele says that dating before Rich had “been shit,” as she was bombarded by “absolutely made up” stories about her romantic life.

And because of her fame, Adele says dating was even more difficult because she knew the men she dated hated the attention she received in public.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

“Normally, I think I get scared about [being in public] because it’s very emasculating. Really emasculating. I did date before Rich, but they hated it. They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond,” Adele explained.


Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

She added, “It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together. Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows.”

And because she doesn’t care, she doesn’t mind gushing about how great Rich is — sharing that he’s “so fucking funny” and “so smart.”


Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Overall, it sounds like the pair are a really great fit together!

