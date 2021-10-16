Adele On Playing Drake Her Album And Their Friendship

“Drake’s obviously incredible and amazing as well as being my mate.”
“I played it to Drake last year when he was in town,” she shared. “And I was like ‘Is this what people want, or not want?’ And he said ‘Absolutely’ but that’s it really.'”
The “Easy On Me” singer and Drake have become good friends over the years, with the Canadian artist showing support for her new single in his Instagram story. “One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single,” Drake wrote with a smiley emoji, which gave high school BFF shout-out vibes in the purest and most wholesome way possible.
When asked if she shared the album with anyone else, she added, “Drake’s obviously incredible and amazing as well as being my mate, but I don’t send it around to various people being like ‘Can I get your thoughts on this?'”
“It’s always about how it makes me feel, quality control is my forté, and I can write a song about my own experiences and my own life,” the 33-year-old said. “People certainly aren’t waiting for a club banger from me.”
So, there you have it! While Drake and Adele aren’t likely to collab any time soon (although they have sort of flirted with the idea before), be sure to stream “Easy On Me” for clear skin and enviable luck!
