Adele Misses Marriage Amid Rich Paul Romance: Interview – Hollywood Life

Adele revealed the ‘feeling’ she had being married was ‘the safest’ she’s ever felt in a new interview with SiriusXM, adding that she’s open to walking down the aisle again.

Months after her divorce, Adele says she misses being married. The 33-year-old was previously wed to Simon Konecki, who is also the father of her son Angelo, 9 — but she’s since moved on with sports agent Rich Paul. “I’m definitely open to marriage again. The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life, and sadly it didn’t work out, but I miss being married,” she said to SiriusXM radio and her relationship with Rich.

The GRAMMY winner‘s latest album, 30, tells the story of her split in chronological order. She added that the album told “the right tone of a relationship falling apart. Before it would be you f***ing this or you f***ing that. I am in my 30s now and that gets me nowhere.”

“It’s about you having to sit down as two absolute grown-ups having to talk about how you are going to split your lives apart. It has to be respectful of each other and calm or nothing will get sorted out…’We love each other so much but it is not working.’ The tone of it is kind,” she also said.

Adele lead her album with single “Easy On Me,” in which she states she was too young to have been in such a serious relationship. Despite her split with Simon, 47, the pair have actively co-parented their only son. “It’s not bitter, argumentative or f*** you and all that. It cannot be like that there is a child involved. There has been all sort of rumors online about why he got all my money,” she stated in the interview.

“As if I am stupid to let someone have all my money? Not that he would even ask for it. A lot of people thought I was going to be an angry divorced woman. Well, I am not – listen to my side.”

Since her divorce, Adele has publicly moved on with LeBron James‘ agent Rich Paul. The pair have kept a low profile but have attended a wedding together as well as several other high profile events and basketball games. A source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer felt she had met her “soulmate” in Rich. “Adele has been in her fair share of relationships and this one is different; she feels that she can throw around the soul mate card for Rich because it just feels that right,” they said.

“Adele is having such an amazing time with Rich, they really have connected over each’s sense of humor, and they really admire each other’s work ethic. They allow time to spend together and also give each other plenty of space so they are not overbearing with each other,” our source added.