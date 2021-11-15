Adele Loves Herself In Her Relationship With Rich Paul

“It’s just been very smooth.”

In case you missed it, CBS’ big Adele concert special Adele One Night Only featured the pop icon sitting down for an interview with none other than Oprah Winfrey herself.


Cliff Lipson / Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

During the sit-down, Adele dished on the particulars of her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.


Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“He’s just hilarious,” Adele gushed. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”


Christian Petersen / Getty Images

She cited the “easiness” of her relationship with Paul and said it’s been “very smooth” while also noting that it’s the first time she’s “loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

“It’s just timing. But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”


Christian Petersen / Getty Images

I’m no scientist, but I do believe this is the most information we’ve gotten about their relationship since Adele went IG official with Paul this year. I’m glad she’s happy!


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

