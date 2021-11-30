Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Entertainment

Adele Just Announced She’s Doing A Las Vegas Residency

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Adele’s widely anticipated fourth studio album, 30, dropped recently. But — given the record’s unprecedented chart successes — I’m going to assume you knew that already.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Those who’ve now spent weeks listening to tracks like “Easy On Me” and “Oh My God” on repeat will be glad to learn we’re in for another round of musical gifts, courtesy of the acclaimed singer-songwriter, come 2022.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They’re of the live performance variety — and not the kind us non-celebrities can only watch on TV.

While plans for a full-fledged concert tour aren’t in the works right now, Adele will be performing in an exclusive Las Vegas residency series, which has been rumored for some time and is, in fact, happening at the Colosseum inside Caesars Palace Hotel next spring.

The artist announced the news on Instagram today, sharing a promotional poster alongside a photo of her singing on stage.

“See you at Caesars in Vegasss,” she captioned the post, and I’m already thinking about taking her up on the invitation.


Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ahead of 30‘s release, Adele captivated audiences everywhere during a concert special that taped at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles at the end of October and aired on CBS earlier this month. Assuming her upcoming residency looks something like this, we’d all be lucky to be there.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Adele is scheduled to perform two shows per week, on Fridays and Saturdays, between Jan. 21 and April 16. You can find out how and when to book tickets here.

