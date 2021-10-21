Adele Has Some Advice For Her 19-Year-Old Self

“Your love life’s gonna get a lot worse.”

Adele, as you probably heard, is getting ready to release her new album, 30. Lead single “Easy On Me” is already out!


30, which drops in November, explores her relationship and divorce from Simon Konecki.


Now, in a new “73 Questions” interview with Vogue, Adele was asked what advice she’d give to her 19-year-old self.


“Your love life’s gonna get a lot worse,” the Grammy winner says before making a funny face.

There were lots of lighthearted moments, too. When asked about the strangest thing she’d seen someone do at one of her shows, Adele recalled seeing “a middle-aged woman drink too much, pass out and pissed herself.”

Finally, when asked what advice she had for younger singers hoping to break into the industry, Adele had some suuuuper-sage advice.


“Keep your heart safe and your music dangerous.”


