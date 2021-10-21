Adele Has Some Advice For Her 19-Year-Old Self

“Your love life’s gonna get a lot worse.”
30, which drops in November, explores her relationship and divorce from Simon Konecki.
Now, in a new “73 Questions” interview with Vogue, Adele was asked what advice she’d give to her 19-year-old self.
“Your love life’s gonna get a lot worse,” the Grammy winner says before making a funny face.
There were lots of lighthearted moments, too. When asked about the strangest thing she’d seen someone do at one of her shows, Adele recalled seeing “a middle-aged woman drink too much, pass out and pissed herself.”
Finally, when asked what advice she had for younger singers hoping to break into the industry, Adele had some suuuuper-sage advice.
“Keep your heart safe and your music dangerous.”
