Adele Griffith Observatory Concert With Oprah And Lizzo

The hand-picked audience included Lizzo, Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, Leonardo DiCaprio, and lots of other A-listers.
But the special guest everyone can’t stop talking about was Oprah Winfrey.
Because the concert special, One Night Only aired last night on CBS, clips of Oprah singing have been circulating the internet.
Mostly because I, for one, didn’t realize Oprah was such an Adele stan…
“SING, bitch!” – Oprah, probably.
(Adele herself was also surprised.)
But also because people keep pointing out Oprah clearly doesn’t know the words…
It’s highly comical. Especially since she’s standing next to Lizzo who is over here nailing every tiny vibrato.
Oprah probably just needs to give the songs a few more listens and then she’ll be good to go.
And don’t forget Adele fans (and Oprah) — Adele’s newest album, 30, comes out this Friday, Nov. 19!!