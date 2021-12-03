Adele Dyes Her Eyebrows Or Else She Looks Like Voldemort

Another reason why everyone is obsessed with Adele.
Today we’ll be talking about the time she looked like Lord Voldemort.
So, Adele did an interview with NikkieTutorials.
There was one part I found particularly funny, and it was the part about the time Adele was caught looking like Lord Voldemort after leaving a Lady Gaga concert.
“If I don’t dye my brows, these are dyed, I look like Voldemort,” she says.
“They go pale and blonde (when not dyed).”
“There’s a photograph I saw of me leaving a Lady Gaga concert and I look crazy. I look like an elfling or something.”
“My eyebrows were so blown out from not having them dyed, my baby was six months old, but yeah, I need a brow.”
And because I had to see the pictures, here they are:
Which, like, I love that Adele can laugh at these photos.
Because honestly we all have (many) random pics someone took of us that we don’t like.