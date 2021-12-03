Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Adele Dyes Her Eyebrows Or Else She Looks Like Voldemort - Up News Info
Entertainment

Adele Dyes Her Eyebrows Or Else She Looks Like Voldemort

by Bradly Lamb
Another reason why everyone is obsessed with Adele.

Every few years, Adele releases an album and embarks on a press tour where literally everything she says turns into a headline.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Today we’ll be talking about the time she looked like Lord Voldemort.


Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

So, Adele did an interview with NikkieTutorials.

There was one part I found particularly funny, and it was the part about the time Adele was caught looking like Lord Voldemort after leaving a Lady Gaga concert.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Bauer Media

“If I don’t dye my brows, these are dyed, I look like Voldemort,” she says.

“They go pale and blonde (when not dyed).”

“There’s a photograph I saw of me leaving a Lady Gaga concert and I look crazy. I look like an elfling or something.”

“My eyebrows were so blown out from not having them dyed, my baby was six months old, but yeah, I need a brow.”

And because I had to see the pictures, here they are:

Which, like, I love that Adele can laugh at these photos.

Because honestly we all have (many) random pics someone took of us that we don’t like.

Anyway, please stream “Can I Get It.” I need it to be a single. Badly.


embed.spotify.com

