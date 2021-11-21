Adele Cries At Concert Teacher Reunion

“She really made us care and we knew she cared about us.”
There’s one part of the special that has captured the hearts of many, where Adele has a reunion with her English teacher from when she was a kid…
…And, in the words of my mother:
Though I highly recommend watching the clip for yourself, it begins with Adele being asked — by Emma Thompson, of course — if there was someone who inspired her when she was younger.
Adele answered without pause, naming her English teacher from when she was 12, Miss McDonald. “It was just one year, but she got me really into literature. Like, I’ve always been obsessed with English, and obviously now I write lyrics. But she also did street dance — I was too scared to join — but in the canteen they used to do these dances…She was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care and we knew she cared about us.”
Cut to the music from “Make You Feel My Love” playing — AND YUP, MISS MCDONALD WAS THERE.
Leading Adele to just burst into tears.
“I’m so proud of you,” her former teacher said, to which Adele replied, “I didn’t know you were coming!”
“You really did change my life,” Adele added, before shouting, “Mum! Mum can you believe it?”
The two then share a quick reunion…
…Which had me also looking like this:
Adele then goes to get her makeup retouched, and in the process asked her pal and comedian, Alan Carr, to stall for a few minutes and sing a bit of “Make You Feel My Love.”
Anyway, if you see me crying on the subway tonight, mind your own business.