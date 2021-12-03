Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Adele Can’t Watch Real Housewives Or Love Island

“I know a lot of people love it, but I can’t.”

Around the 12-minute mark, they start talking about reality TV, and Adele makes a shocking confession: She doesn’t like the Real Housewives franchises. Any of them.


Cliff Lipson / Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“I know a lot of people love it, but I can’t. My brain will die; I can’t,” she admitted. “I don’t know who any of them are, so I don’t feel like I can start from the beginning when it’s been on for so long.”


Cliff Lipson / Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“One time I did watch one episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, when they were all, like, literally killing each other, but it was too much,” she added.


Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And don’t even get her started on Love Island — because she started it, and didn’t like it. “I can’t bear that show,” she admitted, while also revealing that her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, is a fan.


Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tough crowd! But Adele’s not anti-TV in general — she just prefers “educational” shows. Uh, sure [cues up another episode of RHOA], me too.


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Watch the whole interview here.

