Adele Can’t Watch Real Housewives Or Love Island

“I know a lot of people love it, but I can’t. My brain will die; I can’t,” she admitted. “I don’t know who any of them are, so I don’t feel like I can start from the beginning when it’s been on for so long.”
“One time I did watch one episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, when they were all, like, literally killing each other, but it was too much,” she added.
And don’t even get her started on Love Island — because she started it, and didn’t like it. “I can’t bear that show,” she admitted, while also revealing that her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, is a fan.
Tough crowd! But Adele’s not anti-TV in general — she just prefers “educational” shows. Uh, sure [cues up another episode of RHOA], me too.
