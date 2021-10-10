Adele Body Count Instagram Live

Earlier this month, she seemingly teased the title of her next album, 30, with these signs placed in random locations:
And just last week, she released a teaser of her single, “Easy On Me.”
To promo her upcoming single, Adele hopped on Instagram Live and interact with fans. She even played a snippet of “Easy On Me”!!!!
Then, out of nowhere in the middle of the stream, a fan asked Adele — THE ADELE — what her “body count” was (aka, how many sexual partners she’s had):
“What’s my body count?” Adele says in her signature, legendary British accent.
“What does that mean?” LMAO. HER FACE.
WHO ASKS ADELE THAT?????!! I’m DONEEE.
So, yeah, stream “Easy On Me” for clear skin and good luck for 30 years.
