Adele Being Iconic And Problematic Online

I want someone to love me as much as Adele loves Beyoncé.
When she FINALLY blessed us with the drop date of her new album after YEARS of us waiting:
When she broke the internet with her Vogue cover:
When, after knocking back a few ciders, she put on the very dress she was wearing during a televised performance:
When she shared this #TBT of her fangirling over the Spice Girls:
When she returned to social media post-divorce with this epic meme:
When she big-upped Drake after his concert:
When she showed her love and appreciation for Queen Bey, specifically in Black is King:
When she showered her love and appeciation for Beyoncé, specifically her vibing to Beychella:
And, of course, when she showed her love and appreciation for Beyoncé, specifically when she dedicated her Grammy win to Bey:
And here are the instances when she maaayyybeeee should have logged off:
When she posted this IG of her culturally appropriating Jamaican and Caribbean culture:
When she made this patois comment on Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz battle:
When she made this insensitive comment about paying higher taxes after the success of 19 and 21:
I’m mortified to have to pay 50%! [While] I use the NHS, I can’t use public transport any more. Trains are always late, most state schools are shit, and I’ve gotta give you, like, four million quid – are you having a laugh? When I got my tax bill in from [the album] 19, I was ready to go and buy a gun and randomly open fire.
And, lastly when she participated in this SNL sketch, “African Tourism,” that people found insensitive towards African culture and Black men in general:
