Adele Appears To Confirm New Album, Changes Social Media Pictures To Match “30” Billboards

The Grammy-winner’s albums have all been titled after the age she started working on them, beginning with 19 in 2008, 21 in 2011, and finally 2015’s 25 .

It was later tweeted that one of the projectors being used had apparently been “contracted by Sony.” The singer signed a reported £90 million contract with the label in 2016 after the release of her third album.

Fans assumed this was to avoid competition with Adele, who (like Taylor herself) has always enjoyed huge record sales. And the timing of Taylor’s tweet coincided with the billboards too, which only further convinced fans.

Taylor had been due to drop the rerecorded version of her 2012 album on November 19, but tweeted last week to say she’d moved the date forward by a week without any explanation.

“30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all,” she wrote in 2019. “No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay.”

“31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself,” the singer went on. “For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity.”

“Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough,” she continued, before jokingly adding, “I’ll learn to love you lot eventually. Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”