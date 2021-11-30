Adele just dropped her highly anticipated album “30,” and next she’ll be taking her talents to Las Vegas for a residency.

According to Variety, Adele will be starting her residency called “Weekends With Adele” on January 21, 2022, in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel. She’ll be performing two shows each weekend for a total of 12 weeks, wrapping up her residency on April 16th.

So far, this residency is the only known shows that are scheduled in support of Adele’s latest project. Recently during an interview with Rolling Stone, she shared that she wasn’t interested in heading out on a world tour at the moment. Adele said, “It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff. I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get Covid, either.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Adele’s lead single “Easy On Me,” dropped back in October, and became Spotify’s most streamed song in a day. Once her album dropped the following month, the streaming service also arranged for the shuffle button to be disabled while people listened to her album so that the music plays in the order that it was placed on the album.

The success of the album continues to skyrocket after Adele reached the No.1 spot on Billboard 200. She also reached the No. 1 spot in more than. 15 countries.

Vertified presale tickets for Adele’s Las Vegas shows go on sale starting December 7th.

Roommates, are you pulling it to see Adele perform?

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency Set To Begin In January appeared first on The Shade Room.