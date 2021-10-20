Adele And Rich Paul Look So Cute At Another NBA Game

The pair was photographed while sitting front row at a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Adele — who was seen smiling, waving, and decked out in Louis Vuitton — exuded positive energy during the outing.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Adele and Rich step out together to watch pro basketball. They initially sparked romance rumors after attending an NBA Finals game in Phoenix over the summer.
Speculation about a potential relationship between them remained just that until very recently. Following Adele’s adorable black-and-white Instagram photo with Rich, which some people took to mean they’d gone IG official, the singer confirmed that they are in fact dating during interviews with Vogue and British Vogue earlier this month.
“Rich just incredibly arrived,” Adele said, speaking about how he entered her life before noting that their NBA hangouts did not necessarily come as part of an effort to “go public” with the relationship.
“I didn’t mean to go public with it,” she explained. “I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it.”
I didn’t know watching basketball could look this cute. Happy for you, Adele!
