Adecco sees uptick in hiring, warns of labour shortages By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss Adecco Group is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) – Adecco (SIX:) Group continues to see an increase in hiring and expects fourth-quarter revenues to grow modestly, the recruitment and temporary staffing company said on Tuesday, but warned that customers are struggling to find enough skilled workers.

“Healthy demand is currently being impacted by issues created by the global pandemic, including supply chain shortages

and talent scarcity. This makes the path to recovery somewhat uneven in the months ahead,” the Swiss company said in a statement.

But the group said it had actions under way to drive profitable growth in all business units and remained “confident in its outlook as these headwinds diminish”.

Fourth-quarter revenues are expected to grow modestly on a sequential basis, Adecco said.

During the third quarter, revenues adjusted for currency movements, trading days and divestments rose 9% to 5.22 billion euros ($6.06 billion), slightly shy of analyst forecasts for 5.28 billion euros in a company-gathered poll.

Operating income rose 75% to 196 million euros, reflecting an absence of one-off COVID-related charges, Adecco said. Net income of 133 million euros also just missed forecasts for 137 million euros.

Staffing companies are often seen as signals for the health of the broader economy, with employers taking on more temporary staff at the start of a recovery and letting them go when they fear downturns.

Rival staffing company Randstad last month warned labour market shortages would be a major theme “for years to come” after it reported a 21% increase in third-quarter revenues.

U.S. peer ManpowerGroup (NYSE:) also mentioned it was seeing a tight labour market as employers searched for skilled staff. During its third quarter, it increased sales by 11% on a constant currency basis.

($1 = 0.8618 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR