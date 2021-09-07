Adecco buys France’s QAPA for initial consideration of 65 million euros By Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters) – Adecco (SIX:) Group is buying QAPA, France’s second-largestprovider of digital workforce solutions, for an initial consideration of 65 million euros ($77.2 million), the Swiss staffing group said on Tuesday.
QAPA had 45 million euros in turnover in the 12 months to the end of June 2021 and has around 60 employees. In 2020, revenues rose nearly 90% year-on-year “and are expected to continue to grow vigorously”, Adecco said.
($1 = 0.8422 euros)
