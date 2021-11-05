Addison Rae Rocks Cutout Dress With High Slit At amfAR Gala – Hollywood Life

TikTok sensation Addison Rae was a vision in a two-toned gown on the red carpet at the star-studded amFAR Gala.

Addison Rae has wowed on the red carpet at the annual amFAR Gala in Los Angeles on November 4. The TikTok megastar, 21, stunned in a two-toned gown featuring a silky black skirt with a thigh-high cutout and sparkling silver bodice. The “Obsessed” singer paired the ensemble with open-toe black pumps featuring a slingback strap, along with flower pendant earrings, silver bracelets and rings.

She slicked her brunette tresses back into a low bun, as she offered the camera a sultry smile. The outing comes just a few weeks after the Gen Z superstar celebrated her 21st birthday. She celebrated her big day on October 6, and received an outpouring of support from all of her fans. She took to Twitter to thank everyone for the birthday wishes, writing, “I love y’all so much. I am so thankful for each and every one of you. Thank y’all for everything. I’m smiling so big!!!!”

Even her pal, Kourtney Kardashian sent Addison a birthday cake in the shape of a Barbie wearing the exact red dress that Addison wore to the 2021 Met Gala. The stunning gown was a slinky red vintage Tom Ford for Gucci piece from 2003, which fans believe was actually Kourtney’s dress.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Addison explained that acting has always been her biggest passion, and a major career goal beyond her TikTok videos. “People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?’” she said ahead of He’s All That’s debut. “That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend, because I do love acting and I’ve done it my entire life, but people don’t know that. In a way, I am trying to prove myself.”

She continued, “A big thing I’ve learned through experience is that saying no is so much more powerful than saying yes. That’s been a struggle for me, because I’m a big ‘yes’ girl. Going forward, I want to learn how to prioritize things. Obviously I love to sing, I love to dance, but there’s a time for each of those in its respective place. Right now, I do want to focus on acting.”