Addison Rae May Have Worn Kourtney Kardashian’s Dress To Met Gala – Hollywood Life

Addison Rae’s fans are convinced that she wore the same Gucci dress that her bestie wore to a 2019 Christmas party, while attending the Met Gala on Sept. 13.

Who doesn’t love a good twinning moment? Addison Rae’s fans are convinced that the TikTok star wore a dress from her BFF, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, to the Met Gala. Recycling a dress on one of the biggest fashion nights in history? So faux pas!

While Addison’s fans are convinced, the dresses are indeed different, but similar in many ways, as they both hail from the same 2003 Tom Ford for Gucci collection. The dress in question features a curve-hugging siren-red floor-length skirt and corseted bodice. The only difference between the two is The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a sleeveless option, which you can see below in the series of photos, whereas Addison opted for minimal sleeves.

Regardless of the controversy, Addison looked glamorous for the occasion while she made her red carpet debut for the big night. The star posted the pic to her Instagram on September 14 with the caption, “MET ❤️‍🔥 I wrote about this in my dream journal. 🤯 I am so grateful. Thank you”

While there were comments calling out the similarities and even tagging the reality star, others opted to share positive admiration of her look and her newly blonde locks. “looking like an angel,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Red suits you so much Addison!,” alongside a heart emoji.

It comes as no surprise that fans assumed the He’s All That star is twinning with her bestie, as they’ve worn similar outfits in the past and have gushed about their budding friendship. The TikTok star, 20, and Poosh founder became close friends early 2020 despite their age difference. During an interview during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Sept. 9, Addison revealed how the friendship came to be, explaining that the introduction came from none other than Kourtney’s son Mason, 11, who just happens to be a TikTok enthusiast.

“We met because Mason had loved TikTok and is super like, on TikTok,” she explained. “Mason wanted to meet me. Then we ended up meeting and started to work out together because we both liked to work out. Her trainer is so hard. We’d have to run so much and I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah this is easy for me,’ [while] she’s killing it. Then we started working out all the time together and we became close.”