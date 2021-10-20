Addison Rae & Maddie Ziegler Rock Bikinis During Girls’ Trip In Cabo – Hollywood Life

Addison Rae took to Instagram to share several new pics that showed her and her girl friends, including Maddie Ziegler, having the time of their lives during vacation and advised her followers to ‘stay hydrated.’

Addison Rae, 21, is showing off her eventful trip with Maddie Ziegler, 19, and other gal pals in her latest Instagram post! The influencer and dancer both rocked bikinis and other stylish outfits while having fun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in several of the post’s pics, which received a lot of attention. “STAY HYDRATED 💧,” Addison captioned the Oct. 18th pics.

In one photo, Addison is rocking a long-sleeved neon green mini dress with mesh detail and matching shoes as she lifts her arms up above her head. She also added sunglasses and earrings to the look as her long locks were pulled back. Another pic shows the girls from the back while wearing their two-piece swimsuits as they take a dip in a pool and enjoy the gorgeous scenery in front of them.

Another pic showed one of them doing a headstand on a beach while wearing a blue bikini and yet another showed all of the girls on the trip posing together while wearing their different bikinis. The group also appeared to enjoy time on a boat where they looked out at water and mountains.

Once Addison shared the post, it didn’t take long for Maddie to respond. “gorgeous headstand,” she wrote, referring to one of the pics. Others called the pics “impressive” and pointed out how much fun the trip looked.

One day before Addison shared her latest pics, Maddie also took to Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a bikini while posing outside. She captioned the post with only sun and beach-related emojis, but like Addison, received a lot of responses from followers who seemed to love the pics. Many called her “beautiful” and others complimented the pretty trees and scenery behind her.

It’s not clear how long Addison and Maddie have been in Cabo but they definitely looked like they had the time of their lives!