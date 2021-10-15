Addison Rae Banned From TikTok

Yup, you read that correctly. Yesterday, the influencer shared a screenshot on Twitter with a notice from TikTok saying her “account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines.”
According to TikTok’s Community Guidelines, accounts may be banned if they participate in “severe” or “repeated” violations including: violent extremism, hateful behavior, illegal activities and regulated goods, violent and graphic content, dangerous acts such as self-harm, harassment and bullying, adult nudity and sexual activities, and actions against minor safety.
“Well time to get a job,” the 21-year-old joked about the news.
Rae’s account is now visible, but she has yet to post anything.
As far as job-searching goes, Rae could have leaned back on her multi-film contract with Netflix, which will land her in both acting and producing roles.
In the meantime, her account was literally unbanned in the midst of writing this, so I guess it’s back to making dancing videos. Oh the power of being a chosen one 🙌🏽.
