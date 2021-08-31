Addison Rae And Tanner Buchanan He’s All That Interview

In case you missed it, He’s All That is the gender-swapped reimagining of the ’90s teen classic She’s All That, starring Rachael Leigh Cook, who also appeared in the reboot!
So, to celebrate the release — and success — of the film, we had Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan take a costar test to find out how well they know each other!
I will say, one lil’ tidbit I quite enjoyed from this video was the fact that Addison’s fave scene they filmed together was, in fact, Tanner’s least favorite scene.
