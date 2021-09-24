ADAX to Set Precedent for Blockchain Projects at the Cardano Summit 2021 By DailyCoin

ADAX to Set Precedent for Blockchain Projects at the Cardano Summit 2021



The long wait is finally over, as , a challenger blockchain platform, is poised to hold its biggest summit yet on Saturday, September 25th, 2021. The two-day mixed-reality summit will have 7 events streamed across 20 Locals worldwide, with physical meetups planned for attendees from London, Wyoming, Miami, Berlin, Cape Town, New York, and Tokyo.

Of course, everyone outside of the main event centre will stream the event virtually, and so Cardano has made reservations for a huge virtual world for all fans around the world. But guess what? That’s not the best part of this announcement.

As you may well know, the summit will be attended by a broad list of Cardano-based blockchain, and the one that most developers and Cardano enthusiasts are most excited about is the attendee of ADAX Pro.

ADAX Pro has been at the fore of Cardano invention from start, driving the platform’s core purpose of redistributing power from unaccountable structures to the margin, the end-users. In the past few years, ADAX has left a footprint and a standard for other emerging blockchain projects hosted on the Cardano network to follow through.

Beyond attending the Cardano summit as a pioneer member of the blockchain ecosystem, ADAX wants to further set precedent for aspiring developers that will be attending the summit as well. Much so, to further collaborate with other emerging projects within the network.

What Else To Expect?

Part of the session will centre on the development of “Alonzo,” Cardano’s newly implemented hard fork. Likewise, the official agenda will reflect Cardano’s remarkable exploits over the year, with various high-level debates on the future of currencies, blockchain adoption, regulation, data protection, NFTs, and digital art.

Attendees will also get to listen to their favourite industry leaders share ideas and insights on Cardano development in multiple discussion rounds.

Joining the list of keynote speakers at the actual event in the centre in Munich is the CMO of ADAX, Dovydas Petkevicius. Specifically, Petkevicius will be speaking on the importance of partnership between new and evolving projects.

Partnership and Potential Growth

ADAX, which is a non-custodial decentralized crypto exchange took the world, and most especially the crypto industry by surprise, after its native token – $ADAX raced up through the roof to achieve a peak surge of 490% in just 10 days.

Looking beyond coincidence, there is just a lot more to learn from the developers behind the rapidly emerging blockchain project; how it was built to stand out in the oversaturated market, its core market-making algorithm, and consensus mechanism among others.

“Cardano-based projects are focused on separate areas of cryptocurrency space. Each of them developed and improved different skills that help to stay on top of the trend. This global summit is a huge opportunity for them to make contacts for potential future partnerships,”

Petkevicius shared in his interview with the DailyCoin.

Dovydas claims that projects working in various domains of the crypto realm have overcome various hurdles and learnt their own lessons. Furthermore, the CMO of this front-runner project argues that initiatives have a lot to learn from one another, which helps to lay the groundwork for new fruitful partnerships.

“Young projects have a long road to go to gain mass adoption. Investing in business relationships is one of the vital tools for them to foster their development. Exchanging experiences open new doors for valuable suggestions and guidance. It allows us to gain new insights and grow,”

Petkevicius says.

In case you are a bit late to the party, Project ADAX works as an automated liquidity protocol that facilitates trades within the Cardano ecosystem without any intermediaries and complicated procedures. It also offers support for the ERC20 token converter that allows quick ERC20 token transfer to other projects within the network.

On The Flipside

Despite an upcoming Cardano Summit 2021, the price of Cardano itself is not showing impressive gains. The fourth-biggest coin witnessed around a 7% drop within the past 7 days.

Why You Should Care?

The influence of Cardano is expected to grow after the network added smart contract functionality during its Alonzo upgrade this month. The move will help Cardano as well as host projects in their efforts to take larger strides into the DeFi space and compete with and its entities. Moreso, because ADAX is one of the network’s pioneering platforms, it is strongly recommended that aspiring and budding projects attend its session.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin