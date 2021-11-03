AdaSwap to Launch ICO for $ASW Token on KICK.IO on November 15 By DailyCoin

AdaSwap to Launch ICO for $ASW Token on KICK.IO on November 15



The wait is finally over. Kick.io, the native token project accelerator and launchpad, is launching its initial coin offering (ICO) for AdaSwap $ASW. AdaSwap will leverage the platform’s usability and extensive features to launch their first ICO to further support their platform’s infrastructure. The $ASW token will first become available to the public on November 15 on KICK.IO.

AdaSwap’s $ASW Token

AdaSwap is an ecosystem builder that will launch on the Cardano network with the aim of helping the network’s ecosystem to achieve an inclusive DeFi protocol, empowered by a fairer, cheaper, and more accessible Cardano-based AMM.

AdaSwap is the first mover on Cardano, giving them an advantage and allowing AdaSwap to create a micro-ecosystem that will help the world develop and use the Cardano Blockchain. AdaSwap is set to lead the decentralized exchange market via an improved UI, preserving token safety and security, all while offering a seamless Cardano experience.

The $ASW ICO on KICK.IO will include a total of 142,857,143 tokens. For more information on $ASW’s tokenomics and utility, you can read the $ASW Tokenomics Overview.

$ASW tokens can be purchased starting November 15, 2021, at 14:30 UTC for priority members who hold KICK tokens and have staked over 20,000 tokens in one of its lock-up staking pools. Users will have a priority allocation of 75% of tokens. The general public will gain access to the ICO on November 16, 2021, at 14:30, and any unsold tokens from Round 1 will roll over into Round 2. The ICO will last until November 23, 2021.

Details of the AdaSwap Public Sale

Early access on November 15 for KICK token holders (with priority status)

ICO targets $500,000 USD

Price: $0.0035

Acquisition: 10% unlocked immediately

Vesting release schedule 20% on January 23, 2022, 40% on February 23, 2022, 30% on March 23, 2022

Min. contribution: 10,000 AWS

Max. contribution: 2,857,142 ASW

ICO End Date: November 23 at 14:30 UTC

Participants who wish to purchase AdaSwap $ASW need to have passed KYC on KICK.IO prior to the date, and should already have ADA tokens deposited to the platform.

About KICK.IO

KICK.IO is a Cardano-based fundraising platform and project accelerator designed to leverage DeFi innovations in order to provide transparent, efficient, and fully decentralized crowdfunding services. Kick.io is a Cardano-only crowdfunding platform offering full support to Cardano native tokens and a suite of advanced DeFi tools for upcoming projects.

