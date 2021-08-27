Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Adam Sandler has revealed a major plot point in his next film had to be changed at the suggestion of Netflix.

The actor has enjoyed a sustained relationship with the streaming service in recent years, having featured in Netflix Original films such as The Meyerowitz Stories, Hubie Halloween and Uncut Gems.

Sandler’s next Netflix film, Hustle, is a sports drama in which the actor plays a basketball recruiter who tries to revitalise his career after bringing overseas talent to the NBA.

In the final version of the film, Sandler’s character ends up recruiting a promising player from Spain, played by Memphis Grizzlies NBA player Juancho Hernangomez.

However, according to Sandler, the original script would have seen him travel to China to find the prodigy.

Speaking to The Dan Patrick Show, Sandler said: “It was written originally that I find a player in China and somehow, Netflix is not in China.

“So [Netflix] were like, ‘Would you guys please make it so we find somebody in Latin America or Europe?’ So the next thing you know, I’m in Mallorca.”

Sandler’s own production company, Happy Madison Productions, has produced several original films for Netflix, with a deal being inked last year to produce at least four more.

Hustle co-stars Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster. Netflix has yet to announce a release date.