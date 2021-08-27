Adam Levine Defends Olivia Rodrigo Amid Songwriting Controversy

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“I think it’s kind of a cool thing to introduce a whole generation of young people to different musical ideas.”
Olivia Rodrigo is on fire these days. The singer and songwriter’s hit song “Good 4 U” has stayed steady on the charts and in TikToks acrosss the globe.
When the song was first released, fans noticed a striking similarity between the song and the band Paramore’s hit “Misery Business.”
“There’s all this drama over Olivia Rodrigo, and the Elvis Costello song and Paramore chimed in about a song that sounds like theirs,” he said in a video on his Instagram story.
“Look, these are tricky things and anyone who’s ever written a song knows that you rip something off inadvertently, and it makes it to tape, and then it’s released and then there’s a lawsuit,” he shared. “It’s a natural thing for it to happen, and sometimes it gets ugly and sometimes it’s warranted that people take legal action. Sometimes it’s not warranted that people take legal action. And I think there’s definitely become more of a gray area that’s reared its ugly head these days.”
He also made a comparison to the “Blurred Lines” lawsuit that Robin Thicke and Pharrell were a part of.
“That ‘Blurred Lines’ case was a landmark case that kind of changed the game,” he said. “Without giving an opinion on what I think as far as how that one turned out, I do think that we should probably meet this with a little more compassion and understanding and try to find a way…all this calling out, it’s like, music is a creative thing and I just hate to see it crushed.”
As a tenured musician, he asked people to give Olivia the benefit of the doubt and let her express her creativity however she wants.
“When you take someone who’s a newer artist and she’s doing things that kind of emulate the ones from generations removed, I don’t know how bad that is,” he said. “I think it’s kind of a cool thing to introduce a whole generation of young people to different musical ideas.”
