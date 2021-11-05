ADALend Announced Cross-Platform Development By CoinQuora

ADALend Announced Cross-Platform Development



ADALend recently announced its plans to start cross-platform development.

The team’s GM Javed Khattak said that ADALend will work on UI and UX.

The project aims to provide simplicity in using DeFi.

ADALend is currently creating a decentralized finance project. It also recently announced that the team is planning to begin with developing cross-platform integrations. According to the team, this may happen very soon.

The goal of the cross-platform integrations is simple — it’s to simplify and enable access for more users around the globe. This means that more people will be exposed and able to access decentralized finance services.

According to ADALend’s GM Javed Khattak, the team will continue to work on the platform’s user interface and user experience. The goal is to lessen the barriers to entry and encourage traditional finance users to try out DeFi.

The ADALend project is a decentralized lending protocol created within the system. Through this, the project aims to improve the flexibility of digital finance by creating an infrastructure that allows swift access to loans and collateral as well. The team believes that this will result in sustained liquidity of blockchain assets.

The ADALend team also called upon everyone to read their whitepaper to learn more,

ADALend encourages all to read its published whitepaper and get familiar with all the amazing features and protocols that the project encompasses.

