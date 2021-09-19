ADA in Danger of Sliding Back to $2, With Cardano Declining? By CoinQuora

ADA in Danger of Sliding Back to $2, With Cardano Declining?
  • At the moment, (ADA) trades at $2.36 with 0.1% loss on the daily chart.
  • Cardano could resume its upward trail if the bull retakes a higher level.
  • Price action for may determine whether bulls or bears are in control.

Cardano (ADA) has had a good run in the crypto market this year. As a result, the ADA has reached a major landmark on its path to becoming one of the top ten cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.

Currently ranked third after topping DOGE, , and BNB, Cardano (ADA) trades at $2.36 with a 0.1% loss on the daily chart. The third-largest crypto by market cap is down 5.8% every week.

Going back, the crypto experienced a wave, with a major drop on September 7th, followed by a rather quick recovery into the high range of its current values. Cardano (ADA) was trading at $2.70 at the time, with support at $2.60, $2.47, and $2.30. Cardano’s slump continues …

