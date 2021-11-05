ACX’s parent company Blockchain Global collapses owing $15M By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Blockchain Global (BGL), the parent company of the now-defunct Australian crypto exchange ACX, has collapsed with outstanding debts of $15 million.

On Sept. 13, The Victoria Supreme Court placed a freeze order on 117.33 (BTC) —worth around $7.1 million — held by two companies behind the exchange, BGL and ACX Tech. Three days later the companies were ordered to disclose the full scope of assets held locally and abroad but failed to meet the Sept. 30 deadline.