Actress Lili Bernard Files A Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby For Allegedly Drugging & Raping Her Back In 1990 

Actress Lili Bernard has come forward to speak about alleged events that took place between her and Bill Cosby back in 1990.

According to CNN, on Thursday, she filed a lawsuit against Cosby, citing that he allegedly drugged and raped her in Atlantic City around or in August of 1990. She claims that she met Cosby on the set of “The Cosby Show,” the previous month and he offered to be her mentor when it came to her career in acting.

The lawsuit states that Cosby allegedly told her he would feature her on the show with a speaking role “if she worked hard and followed his directions.” The suit then proceeded to allege that Cosby “violently, and without permission grabbed and squeezed” her breasts while they were doing a vocal projection exercise.

The alleged drugging and raping occurred at the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City. The lawsuit claims that Cosby told Lili he was arranging a meeting for her with a producer to help advance her career.

Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt addressed the lawsuit and said “This is just another attempt to abuse the legal process, by opening up the flood gates for people, who never presented an ounce of evidence, proof, truth and/or facts, in order to substantiate their alleged allegations.”

While continuing to mention that Cosby maintains his innocence, Andrew also added, “The New Jersey Prosecutor terminated the investigation against Mr. Cosby and decided not to move forward with Lili Bernard’s claims,” stating that her claims were “far beyond the statute of limitations.”

Lili previously spoke about her accusations against Cosby when he was found guilty back in 2018.

Bill Cosby was released from prison back in June after a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that he did not receive a fair trial.

