Actress Gives Birth To 2nd Child – Hollywood Life

Christina Ricci and husband Mark Hampton shared footage on social media of their adorable baby daughter Cleopatra, born on December 8.

Christina Ricci‘s second child has arrived! The 41-year-old actress gave birth to her daughter, Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, on Wednesday, December 8. Christina’s husband, hairstylist Mark Hampton, broke the news of their daughter’s arrival by sharing a photo of the newborn sleeping on Instagram. “My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning,” he wrote. “Welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.”

Mark, who married Christina in Oct. 2021, shared more footage of his daughter on his Instagram Stories. One image showed Christina holding her baby seemingly right after she gave birth. “What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing amazing!!!” he wrote. On the next slide, Mark zoomed into Cleo’s face as she slept in a hospital bed.

Christina, meanwhile, posted Mark’s zoomed-in video of Cleo to her own Instagram account. She captioned the footage, “Baby Cleo is here we are so in love with her also she has the most incredible dad imaginable @markhamptonhair.” She included numerous heart emojis throughout her message. Christina’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and famous followers like actress Diane Kruger and model Emily DiDonato.

Christina is now a mom of two. The Yellowjackets star shares seven-year-old son Freddie with estranged ex James Heerdegen. She announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2 on August 10 by sharing an ultrasound photo to Instagram. At the time, Christina didn’t reveal who the father of her second baby was. But once she got married to Mark in October, it was clear that the London-based hair stylist was the man who was welcoming a child into the world with Christina.

Christina previously wed her film producer ex in an intimate ceremony back in 2013, before filing for divorce after seven years of marriage. She met James in 2011 when they were both working on the set of short-lived drama series Pan Am. They began dating the following year, and tied the knot on October 26, 2013. Christina cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce when she filed the documents on July 2, 2020.