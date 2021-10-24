Actors You Forgot Starred In Iconic 2000s Horror Movies

Before Thor, Chris Hemsworth was Curt in Cabin in the Woods.
Amanda Seyfried as Needy Lesnicki from Jennifer’s Body:
Keir Gilchrist as Paul Bolduan from It Follows:
Cillian Murphy as Jim from 28 Days Later:
Naomie Harris as Selena from 28 Days Later:
Andre Braugher as Brent Norton from The Mist:
Reese Witherspoon as Evelyn Williams from American Psycho:
Chloë Grace Moretz as Abby from Let Me In:
Chris Hemsworth as Curt Vaughan from The Cabin in the Woods:
Lizzy Caplan as Marlena Diamond from Cloverfield:
Ryan Reynolds as George Lutz from The Amityville Horror:
Chad Michael Murray as Nick from House of Wax:
Tony Goldwyn as Dr. John Collingwood from The Last House on the Left:
Nicole Kidman as Grace Stewart from The Others:
Henry Cavill as Evan Marshall from Blood Creek:
Sebastian Stan as Chase Collins from The Covenant:
Idris Elba as Detective Winn from Prom Night:
Octavia Spencer as Nurse Daniels from Halloween II (2009):
Amy Adams as Marvel Ann from Psycho Beach Party:
Scarlett Johansson as Ashley Parker from Eight Legged Freaks:
Lastly, Seth Rogen as Ricky Dandforth from Donnie Darko:
