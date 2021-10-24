Actors You Forgot Starred In Iconic 2000s Horror Movies

Before Thor, Chris Hemsworth was Curt in Cabin in the Woods.

1.

Dakota Fanning as Coraline from Coraline:


Presley Ann / Getty Images, Laika

Where you know Dakota from: The Twilight Saga, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and The Alienist.

2.

Amanda Seyfried as Needy Lesnicki from Jennifer’s Body:


ABC via Getty Images, 20th Century Fox

Where you know Amanda from: Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables, and Mank

3.

Keir Gilchrist as Paul Bolduan from It Follows:


Noam Galai / Getty Images, Northern Lights Films

Where you know Keir from: It’s Kind of a Funny Story and Atypical

4.

Cillian Murphy as Jim from 28 Days Later:


Samir Hussein / Getty Images, Fox Searchlight

Where you know Cillian from: A Quiet Place: Part II, Inception, and Peaky Blinders

5.

Naomie Harris as Selena from 28 Days Later:


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images, Fox Searchlight

Where you know Naomie from: Moonlight, Black and Blue, and No Time to Die.

6.

Andre Braugher as Brent Norton from The Mist:


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images, MGM

Where you know Andre from: Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Salt. 

7.

Reese Witherspoon as Evelyn Williams from American Psycho:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate

Where you know Reese from: Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, and Little Fires Everywhere.

8.

Chloë Grace Moretz as Abby from Let Me In:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images, Relativity Media

Where you know Chloë from: The Addams Family, Suspiria, and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

9.

Chris Hemsworth as Curt Vaughan from The Cabin in the Woods:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images, Lionsgate

Where you know Chris from: Thor, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Men in Black: International.

10.

Lizzy Caplan as Marlena Diamond from Cloverfield:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Paramount Pictures

Where you know Lizzy from: Now You See Me 2, Masters of Sex, and Bachelorette

11.

Ryan Reynolds as George Lutz from The Amityville Horror:


Jason Mendez / WireImage / Getty Images, MGM

Where you know Ryan from: Free Guy, Deadpool, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and being Blake Lively’s husband.

12.

Chad Michael Murray as Nick from House of Wax:


Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb, Warner Bros.

Where you know Chad from: Riverdale, One Tree Hill, and Agent Carter.

13.

Tony Goldwyn as Dr. John Collingwood from The Last House on the Left:


Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

Where you know Tony from: Scandal, Divergent, and King Richard. 

14.

Nicole Kidman as Grace Stewart from The Others:


Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Turner Image, StudioCanal

Where you know Nicole from: Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and Nine Perfect Strangers.

15.

Henry Cavill as Evan Marshall from Blood Creek:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Lionsgate

Where you know Henry from: Enola Holmes, Man of Steel, and The Witcher.

16.

Sebastian Stan as Chase Collins from The Covenant:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Sony Pictures

Where you know Sebastian from: Captain America: Winter Soldier; The Falcon and the Winter Solider; and I, Tonya.

17.

Idris Elba as Detective Winn from Prom Night:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Screen Gems

Where you know Idris from: Luther, Cats, and Molly’s Game.

18.

Octavia Spencer as Nurse Daniels from Halloween II (2009):


Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Dimension Films

Where you know Octavia from: The Help, Hidden Figures, and Ma. 

19.

Amy Adams as Marvel Ann from Psycho Beach Party:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Strand

Where you know Amy from: Sharp Objects, Enchanted, and Arrival.

20.

Scarlett Johansson as Ashley Parker from Eight Legged Freaks:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Where you know Scarlett from: Black Widow, The Nanny Diaries, and He’s Just Not That Into You

21.

Lastly, Seth Rogen as Ricky Dandforth from Donnie Darko:


Christopher Polk / Getty Images, Flower Films

Where you know Seth from: Superbad, Neighbors, and Long Shot.

