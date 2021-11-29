Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Actors Who Went Method For Biopic Roles
Actors Who Went Method For Biopic Roles
Actors Who Went Method For Biopic Roles

by Bradly Lamb
Leonardo DiCaprio slept inside an animal carcass but at least he won an Oscar out of it.

Daniel Day-Lewis refused to get out of his wheelchair while he filmed My Left Foot and damaged two ribs because of it — he insisted that the crew spoon-feed him.


Getty Images / Miramax / Everett Collection

Because real-life artist Christy Brown could only control his left foot, Daniel also learned how to paint using a knife that he held between his toes. 

2.

Hilary Swank tried to “pass as a boy” by cutting her hair, binding her breasts, speaking in a lower register, and putting socks down the front of her pants while she prepared to play trans man Brandon Teena in Boys Don’t Cry.


Getty Images / Fox Searchlight / Everett Collection

3.

Lady Gaga “lived” as Patrizia Reggiani for a “year and a half” and only spoke in an Italian accent for nine of those months while filming House of Gucci.


Getty Images / MGM / Everett Collection

She told British Vogue, “It is three years since I started working on it, and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off-camera. I never broke. I stayed with her.”

4.

Jamie Foxx wore prosthetic eyelids so his eyes would be glued shut for 14 hours on filming days while he played Ray Charles in the movie Ray.


Getty Images / Universal / Everett Collection

He told the New York Times that he experienced panic attacks during the first two weeks of filming before he became accustomed to the “unsettling, claustrophobic feeling.” He even shared that cast and crewmates often forgot that he couldn’t see and they’d accidentally “leave him sitting alone at a table after lunch on the assumption that he could get back to the set on his own.”

5.

Leonardo DiCaprio slept inside of an animal carcass, ate raw bison meat, and was on the brink of hypothermia all while playing Hugh Glass in The Revenant.


Getty Images / 20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

However, in real life, Leo is strictly a vegetarian. 

6.

Robert Pattinson masturbated on set to completion while portraying Salvador Dalí in Little Ashes.


Getty Images / Regent Releasing / Everett Collection

When asked why he didn’t just fake it for the camera Robert shared, “[It} just doesn’t work, so I pleasured myself in front of the camera.”

7.

Ashton Kutcher gave himself pancreatitis and was hospitalized twice (!!!!) while preparing to play Steve Jobs in Jobs.


Getty Images / Open Road Films /  Everett Collection

Steve Jobs was known to be a “fruitarian,” and lived on a mainly fruit diet, which Ashton tried to replicate. His wife Mila Kunis explained, “He was so dumb. He…only ate grapes at one point…we ended up in the hospital twice. With pancreatitis! It was really dumb!” 

8.

Charlize Theron wore dentures, shaved off her eyebrows, had her hair thinned out and fried repeatedly, and gained 30 pounds to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster.


Getty Images / Newmarket / Everett Collection

She said, “This wasn’t a game we were playing called ‘Let’s try to make Charlize look ugly.’ I didn’t want it to look like a caricature. I just wanted it to look like Aileen.”

9.

Forest Whitaker stayed in character while playing Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland even off set — it was so intense his family stopped speaking to him.


Getty Images / Fox Searchlight / Everett Collection

He also learned how to speak Swahili and primarily ate mashed bananas and beans.

10.

Margot Robbie trained in ice skating for five hours a day, five days a week, for five months to play Tonya Harding in I, Tonya — she worked herself so hard she got a herniated disk in her neck.


Getty Images / 30 West / Everett Collection

She said, “When you’re a kid, you’re fearless, but starting at 26 years old, I had a lot of fear.”

11.

Joaquin Phoenix totally abandoned his own sense of self, refused to talk to his family, and only lived as Johnny Cash for the entirety of filming Walk the Line.


Getty Images / 20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

He said, “I abandon my life when I work. I don’t wear the clothes or listen to the music that defines who I am. I don’t communicate with friends or family. It sounds intense, but it’s the process of getting there that is really hard.”

12.

Jennifer Lopez slept in Selena Quintanilla’s bed while she prepared to portray the singer in Selena.


Getty Images / Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

“I soaked up everything, I watched every interview that I could,” she said. “I slept in her bed at home. I talked to the whole family. I spent time with them. It can be melancholy and beautiful at the same time.”

13.

Adrien Brody gave up his apartment, sold his car, disconnected his phones, and lost 30 pounds on a crash diet in order to play Wladyslaw Szpilman in The Pianist.


Getty Images / Focus Features / Everett Collection

“I was missing everyone and everything good,” he told BBC News. “But that put me right in the character. I want to feel that I’m experiencing something, I want to feel the journey, and I felt it.” Even after the film, it took him “over half a year” to get settled again.

14.

Gary Oldman gave himself nicotine poisoning after smoking $20,000 worth of Winston Churchill’s favorite cigars for Darkest Hour.


Getty Images / Focus Features / Everett Collection

Gary even went on to say, “You can’t have Winston Churchill without a cigar.”

15.

Colin Firth developed headaches, a pinched nerve in his arm, and a stutter of his own after portraying George VI in The King’s Speech.


Getty Images / TWC / Everett Collection

“I had to learn to stammer and then play someone trying desperately not to. It put my left arm to sleep – it was very peculiar. I must have been locking something, pinching a nerve. It was a semi-paralysis that would last for three or four days,” he explained. “Derek Jacobi said to me: ‘You could find it affecting your speech patterns for some time afterward. When the job’s over, don’t worry, it will go away.'”

16.

Val Kilmer got so immersed in playing Jim Morrison in The Doors that he needed to get therapy just so he could come out of character.


Getty Images / TriStar Pictures / Everett Collection

Fans and even bandmates mistook Val for the real Jim Morrison on numerous occasions and some even have tattoos of him. He said, “It still boggles me to this day to see people with a tattoo of me playing him and not knowing it isn’t Jim. Happens more than you think.”

17.

And finally, Christian Bale got a $3,000 neck exercise machine so he could thicken his neck to look like Dick Cheney’s for Vice.


Getty Images / Annapurna / Everett Collection

He also learned a bunch about heart attacks and his research actually saved director Adam McKay’s life during one.

