Actors Who Left TV Shows But Came Back And Some Who Didn’t

Milo left the show after the episode “Those Are Strings, Pinocchio,” and almost got his own Jess spinoff series too. While reuniting on Scott Patterson’s podcast, Milo talked about if he’d ever revisit Jess again. He said, “The thing is this, I can’t ever get away from it. For me, knowing that like you, Lauren [Graham], Alexis [Bledel], and probably just about everybody else in the show would show up, and on top of it, it’d probably be Dan [Palladino] and Amy [Sherman-Palladino] there writing their asses off, it’s like, yeah, why wouldn’t I?”