Actors Who Dated Their Onscreen Siblings

Where they played siblings: Once and Again — They played Jessie and Eli Sammler

They first met on set of Once and Again when Shane was 21 and Evan was only 12. Then, about nine years later, the two reunited and were seen holding hands at a club. When asked if they were together, Evan said, “I think you can put two and two together. I won’t confirm or deny it, but I don’t think I have to.”