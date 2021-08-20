Actors Who Dated Their Onscreen Siblings

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
They kept it all in the (fictional) family.
1.
Emily VanCamp and Chris Pratt John Shearer Where they played siblings: Everwood — They played Bright and Amy Abbott.
They first met on the set of
Everwood in 2004 and dated for three years. Chris even told TV Guide, “Yeah, we’ve pretty much gotten used to the response of, ‘Ew, that’s weird. That’s creepy…The people who know us are happy and probably expected it to happen eventually. But yeah, every once in a while we get that one person that’s like, ‘That’s really creepy. You just kissed your sister.'”
2.
Ian Somerhalder and Maggie Grace Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic Where they played siblings: Lost — They played Boone Carlyle and Shannon Rutherford.
They first met on set of
Lost back in 2004, where their characters played step siblings, and started dating after both their characters got killed off the show. They eventually broke up in 2007, but Maggie told Us Weekly that she and Ian “are still very good friends.”
3.
Katherine Heigl and Jason Behr Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Where they played siblings: Roswell — They played Isabel and Max Evans.
They
met on set of Roswell and started dating shortly after. They dated for the majority of the show’s run, and fans even speculated the two were engaged before they eventually broke up in 2002.
4.
Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Grey Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Where they played siblings: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — They played Ferris and Jeannie Bueller.
They started dating secretly during the ’80s as they filmed
Ferris Bueller. Jennifer even said, “It started while we made the film. It was tricky because it was a secret. No one knew.” While the two were vacationing together in Ireland, they got into a tragic car accident that killed two people and left both Matthew and Jennifer with severe injuries and chronic pain. The couple broke up shortly after.
5.
Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc Where they played siblings: The Brady Bunch — They played Marcia and Greg Brady
In 2013, Barry did an
interview with Oprah Winfrey and finally revealed that he and Maureen, his onscreen sister, dated in real life. Greg even shared that he was Maureen’s first kiss: “In fact, I was her first kiss. And that was in Hawaii while we were filming those episodes. We snuck away, it was a full moon, and walked along the sand. Well, I knew where that was headed. Of course, I set it up.”
6.
Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestley Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc
7.
Lauren Graham and Peter Krause Getty Images / Via Getty Images Where they played siblings: Parenthood — They played Sarah and Adam Braverman
The two first met way back in 1995 on the set of
Caroline in the City, but they didn’t start dating until starring on Parenthood together. Lauren told Good Housekeeping that she had a rule about not dating any actor types and tried to keep her relationship with Peter in the friend zone. She later admitted that their friendship evolved into a relationship. She said, “It was like, ‘You like me, and I like you.’ It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”
8.
Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter Jason Laveris / FilmMagic Where they played siblings: Dexter — They played Dexter and Debra Morgan.
They met on set of
Dexter and began secretly dating shortly after. They eloped on New Year’s Eve in 2008 and were married for two years before getting divorced in 2010. The two continued to work together until the show’s series finale in 2012.
9.
Evan Rachel Wood and Shane West J. Vespa / WireImage Where they played siblings: Once and Again — They played Jessie and Eli Sammler
They first met on set of
Once and Again when Shane was 21 and Evan was only 12. Then, about nine years later, the two reunited and were seen holding hands at a club. When asked if they were together, Evan said, “I think you can put two and two together. I won’t confirm or deny it, but I don’t think I have to.”
10.
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic Where they played siblings: Blades of Glory — They played Fairchild and Stranz Van Waldenberg.
Will and Amy actually first met back in 1996 after he saw Amy perform, and they officially began
dating four years later. They got married in 2003 and appeared in several other projects together, including Arrested Development, Parks and Recreation, and Horton Hears a Who! They got divorced in 2014.
11.
Susan Dey and David Cassidy Frank Edwards / Getty Images Where they played siblings: The Partridge Family — They played Laurie and Keith Patridge.
During the show’s run, Susan had a “
great big crush” on David, but he didn’t feel the same way about her. In his memoir, C’mon Get Happy: Fear and Loathing on the Partridge Family Bus, he shared that Susan “lacked the slutty aspect of a female” that he found attractive. He also revealed that Susan was so determined to get with David that he finally gave in, and he ended up regretting it later. He said, “She was sweetness and innocence, a good girl, and I couldn’t think of her as anything but my sister.”
12.
Kirstie Alley and Parker Stevenson Barry King / WireImage Where they played siblings: North and South: Book II — They played Billy and Virgilia Hazard.
The two first
met in 1981 when they ran into each other at a restaurant in LA. They began dating shortly after, got married in 1983, and had two kids: Lillie and William. They got divorced in 1997.
13.
Drew Barrymore and David Arquette Getty Images Where they played siblings: Never Been Kissed — They played Josie and Rob Geller.
Drew and David had actually known each other for a while before they appeared in
Never Been Kissed. While Drew denied any romance between the two, David told PeopleTV, “We also dated, but she denied it on Howard Stern. But, we dated, Drew!” He later clarified that their relationship happened before they worked on the movie together.
14.
And finally, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Amy Sussman / Getty Images Where they played siblings: Sleepless in Seattle — They played Sam and Suzy Baldwin.
They first
met on the set of Bosom Buddies in the early ’80s, but reunited years later on the set of Volunteers and began dating shortly after. They’ve worked on several other projects together, including The Bonfire of the Vanities, That Thing You Do!, and Larry Crowne. They eventually got married in 1988, and together they have two kids, plus Tom’s two kids from his previous marriage. BuzzFeed Daily
