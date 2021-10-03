Actors That Have Really Good American Accents On TV

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
9

Turns out everyone on TV is faking their accent.

Table of Contents

1.

Thomas Doherty plays Max Wolfe on Gossip Girl (2021).

He’s actually Scottish. You can hear his real accent here.


Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2.

Samara Weaving plays Jessica on Nine Perfect Strangers.

She’s from Australia. You can hear her real accent here.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

3.

Antony Starr plays Homelander on The Boys.

He’s actually from New Zealand. Listen to his real accent here.


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

4.

Robert Sheehan plays Klaus on The Umbrella Academy.

He’s actually Irish. This is his real accent.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix

5.

George Sear plays Benji on Love Victor.

In real life he’s from England. You can hear his accent here.


Unique Nicole / Getty Images

6.

Hal Cumpston plays Zach on Nine Perfect Strangers.

In real life, he’s Australian. You can listen to his real accent here.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for AMC

7.

Angourie Rice played Siobhan on Mare Of Eastown.

She’s Australian IRL. This is her real accent.


Sam Tabone / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

Shannon Berry plays Dot on The Wilds.

9.

She’s actually from Australia. Here’s her real accent.

10.

Erana James plays Tony on The Wilds.

She’s actually from New Zealand. Here’s her real accent.

11.

And Mia Healey plays Shelby on The Wilds.

She’s ALSO from Australia. Listen to her real accent here.

12.

Tom Hopper plays Luther on The Umbrella Academy.

He’s British! Here’s his actual accent.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

13.

Jesse Spencer plays Matthew Casey on Chicago Fire.

He’s actually Australian. This is his real accent.


Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

14.

Danielle Macdonald played Dumplin’ in Dumplin‘.

She’s actually Australian. Here’s her real accent.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

15.

Kevin McKidd plays Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy.

In reality, he’s Scottish. You can hear his real accent here.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images

16.

Felix Mallard plays Marcus on Ginny and Georgia.

He’s actually Australian. You can hear his real accent here.


Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

17.

Katie McGrath plays Lena Luthor on Supergirl.

In real life she’s Irish. Here’s her real accent.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

18.

Aisha Dee plays Kat on The Bold Type.

She’s actually Australian. You can hear her real accent here.


Jim Spellman / WireImage. / Getty Images

19.

Jacob Elordi plays Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth movies.

He’s Australian in real life. You can hear his accent here.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

20.

Martin Henderson plays Jack on Virgin River.

He’s actually from New Zealand. Listen to his accent here.


Toni Anne Barson / FilmMagic / Getty Images

21.

Maia Mitchell plays Callie Foster on Good Trouble.

She’s Australian in real life. Listen to her accent here.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

22.

Liv Hewson played Abby on Santa Clarita Diet.

They are from Australia. You can hear their real accent here.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

23.

Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena on The Handmaid’s Tale.

She is actually Australian. Here’s her real accent.


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

24.

Daniel Ezra plays Spencer James on All American.

He’s actually from England. You can hear his real accent here.


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

25.

Amelia Jones plays Kinsey on Locke & Key.

She’s actually from England. Here’s her real accent.


Mike Marsland / Getty Images

26.

KJ Apa plays Archie on Riverdale.

In real life he’s from New Zealand. You can hear his real accent here.

27.

And finally, Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in the Marvel movies.

But, Tom is not from Queens. He’s from England. You can listen to his real accent here.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR