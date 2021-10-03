Actors That Have Really Good American Accents On TV

Turns out everyone on TV is faking their accent.
He’s actually Scottish. You can hear his real accent here.
2.
Samara Weaving plays Jessica on Nine Perfect Strangers.
She’s from Australia. You can hear her real accent here.
3.
Antony Starr plays Homelander on The Boys.
He’s actually from New Zealand. Listen to his real accent here.
4.
Robert Sheehan plays Klaus on The Umbrella Academy.
He’s actually Irish. This is his real accent.
5.
George Sear plays Benji on Love Victor.
In real life he’s from England. You can hear his accent here.
6.
Hal Cumpston plays Zach on Nine Perfect Strangers.
In real life, he’s Australian. You can listen to his real accent here.
7.
Angourie Rice played Siobhan on Mare Of Eastown.
She’s Australian IRL. This is her real accent.
8.
Shannon Berry plays Dot on The Wilds.
9.
She’s actually from Australia. Here’s her real accent.
10.
Erana James plays Tony on The Wilds.
She’s actually from New Zealand. Here’s her real accent.
11.
And Mia Healey plays Shelby on The Wilds.
She’s ALSO from Australia. Listen to her real accent here.
12.
Tom Hopper plays Luther on The Umbrella Academy.
He’s British! Here’s his actual accent.
13.
Jesse Spencer plays Matthew Casey on Chicago Fire.
He’s actually Australian. This is his real accent.
14.
Danielle Macdonald played Dumplin’ in Dumplin‘.
She’s actually Australian. Here’s her real accent.
15.
Kevin McKidd plays Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy.
In reality, he’s Scottish. You can hear his real accent here.
16.
Felix Mallard plays Marcus on Ginny and Georgia.
He’s actually Australian. You can hear his real accent here.
17.
Katie McGrath plays Lena Luthor on Supergirl.
In real life she’s Irish. Here’s her real accent.
18.
Aisha Dee plays Kat on The Bold Type.
She’s actually Australian. You can hear her real accent here.
19.
Jacob Elordi plays Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth movies.
He’s Australian in real life. You can hear his accent here.
20.
Martin Henderson plays Jack on Virgin River.
He’s actually from New Zealand. Listen to his accent here.
21.
Maia Mitchell plays Callie Foster on Good Trouble.
She’s Australian in real life. Listen to her accent here.
22.
Liv Hewson played Abby on Santa Clarita Diet.
They are from Australia. You can hear their real accent here.
23.
Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena on The Handmaid’s Tale.
She is actually Australian. Here’s her real accent.
24.
Daniel Ezra plays Spencer James on All American.
He’s actually from England. You can hear his real accent here.
25.
Amelia Jones plays Kinsey on Locke & Key.
She’s actually from England. Here’s her real accent.
26.
KJ Apa plays Archie on Riverdale.
In real life he’s from New Zealand. You can hear his real accent here.
27.
And finally, Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in the Marvel movies.
But, Tom is not from Queens. He’s from England. You can listen to his real accent here.
