Actors People Love Who Play Horrible Characters

“I adore Zooey, but couldn’t watch New Girl. The quirkiness was much too forced and exaggerated; it got painful. A huge part of the reason I love her is that she seems naturally a little bit ‘different’ — but also grounded, unstarry, and completely herself. I was so excited when I heard she had the starring role in a TV show, but when I sat down to watch it, I was really disappointed by how they’d written her character. I just felt like they didn’t *need* to exaggerate all the qualities that she seems to naturally have. She’s already really interesting to watch onscreen, without having to overstate it all. That said, I only watched a few episodes before I gave up. I know a lot of people really like it; perhaps I should’ve given it more of a chance!”

—Bea