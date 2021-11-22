Actor Wears Blue Umbrella Hat – Hollywood Life

Billy Porter walked the red carpet of the 2021 AMAs in a blue umbrella hat that has gotten just about everyone talking.

Leave it to Billy Porter to come up with quite the unique fashion choice for the 2021 American Music Awards. The 52-year-old Pose actor, who is a trailblazing fashion star in his own right, wore a wild blue umbrella hat to the red carpet outside of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. His look was pretty wild, but fans of Billy’s should know by now that he loves to make a fashion statement at these kind of A-list events!

Billy’s remarkable headpiece matched his long-sleeved jacket and pants. He added to his look with black boots and an assortment of ring jewelry. Billy also had his nails painted blue to match his stylish outfit! The Emmy-award winning actor is among the presenters for this year’s AMAs, along with Brandy, Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Winnie Harlow, and more. The show is being hosted by Cardi B.

Billy has pulled off an endless amount of dazzling red carpet looks over the years. He always fully commits to the theme of the evening — and that was certainly the case for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme for the 2019 Met Gala. Billy arrived at that event lying on a velvet chaise lounge carried by a gaggle of burly, bare-chested men. Both Billy and the men were dripping in gold and when he finally stepped foot on the red carpet he spread his sparkly wings to reveal a catsuit designed by fashion duo, The Blonds.

Billy’s bold fashion statements has been praised by many, and has even inspired others. “People have been very moved and changed by it,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Dec 2019. “I’m just kind of being myself and doing what I want to do finally, because that’s what happens when you’re 50. You have zero Fs to give to anybody and anything,” the superstar added.