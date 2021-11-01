Actor Kal Penn Reveals That He’s Engaged To His Partner Josh

It looks like congrats are in order to Kal Penn who recently shared that he is engaged to his partner Josh. The two have been together for 11 years.

He shared the news about their engagement in his new book “You Can’t Be Serious,” and detailed how they met. Kal spoke with People about his decision to open up about his relationship and said, “I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends.”

Kal, who is known for his roles in films such as “Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle,” and “Love Don’t Cost The Thing,” talked about being honest in his book, without disrupting the privacy of his loved ones. “I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

Aside from speaking about his relationship, Kal also tells his story by talking about his parents, as well as his life both in Hollywood and in Washington D.C.

For those who aren’t aware, Kal worked in the White House for two years during the Obama administration.

“The whole point of writing this book was for the reader to feel like we’re having a beer together,” he said. “I thought, if we’re supposed to feel like we’re having a beer together, then I want to take you into my stories and I want you to experience them with the same joy that I’ve experienced them. That was the way that my friends have met my parents and Josh, as they’ve gotten to know them over the last 10 years.”

Congrats to Kal Penn and Josh on their engagement.

