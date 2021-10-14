Actor Debuts Red Mohawk Photo – Hollywood Life

Matt Damon hilariously recalled looking like a rooster when he let his daughters give him a vibrant hair makeover while vacationing in Italy.

Anything for his daughters. On a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Matt Damon, 50, shared a hilarious story about his daughters giving him quite the hair makeover — a red mohawk. It just so happens the actor had a FaceTime with the mayor of Dalkey, Ireland.

The family bonding moment occurred while Matt was filming The Last Duel in Italy. Filming halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, the star figured why not have a little fun and make the most out of their time there. “My family and I, we just took a vote and we decided to stay and it was a great decision. We had a great time there and just got absorbed into this beautiful little community there,” the Good Will Hunting star says.

Matt, who was also joined on the episode by longtime friend Ben Affleck and director Nicole Holofcener, admitted he and his wife had had a few drinks before giving in! “I had let the kids dye my hair red. It was their art project basically, and it was clear that we weren’t going back to work,” Matt shared, while Ben chimed in, “There’s nothing children like more than to humiliate their parents.”

“Then they decide that I needed a mohawk, so they mohawked me. And that was the night that I FaceTimed him, and [the mayor] was like, ‘What are you doing?’ ” Matt says with a laugh before admitting, “The hair was actually maroon, I looked like a rooster.”

The Jason Bourne actor shares daughters Stella, 10, Gia, 12, and Isabella, 15, and Alexia, 22, with his wife of 16 years, Luciana,45. Although the family typically lays low on social media, the fun bunch loves to spend time together when they can. Most recently the #girldad took three of his daughters, Alexia, Isabella, and Stella, out for a Harry Styles concert on Sunday, October 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Before that, the entire brood went to Disneyland, on August 20, for Gia’s 13th birthday. They were all seen wearing matching Disney-themed T-shirts that read, “The Birthday Squad,” which only further proves that this family’s bond is as tight as ever.