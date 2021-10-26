Activists target Paris climate finance meeting ahead of COP26

Article content

PARIS — Activists disrupted a green finance summit in Paris on Tuesday, saying that French President Emmanuel Macron had failed to get serious on investing in combating climate change.

Macron’s government says it is committed to meeting its climate targets, including going carbon neutral by 2050, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Protesters intervened shortly after a speech by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, with one seen holding a banner reading “Macron: champion of fossil fuel finance,” images published online by action group Les Amis de la Terre showed.