Activists take Credit Suisse climate case to Europe human rights court

Article content GENEVA — A group of climate activists convicted for a protest against Swiss bank Credit Suisse applied on Friday for a review by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in a step their lawyers said could set a precedent for such cases. A Swiss appeals court last year reversed a ruling that had acquitted the 12 climate activists of trespassing at Credit Suisse on the grounds their actions were necessitated by the “imminent danger” of global warming. That decision was later upheld by Switzerland’s top court.

Article content The case went to court after protesters refused to pay a fine for trespassing in a branch in November 2018, when they had pretended to be tennis superstar Roger Federer to highlight his sponsorship by the bank, which finances fossil fuel projects. Credit Suisse declined to comment on an ongoing court case. A spokesman for Switzerland’s second largest bank said its sponsorship partnership with Federer and a partnership with the Roger Federer Foundation were both still in place. Federer has previously expressed gratitude https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tennis-federer-idUSKBN1ZB0GK to climate activists “for pushing us all to examine our behaviors and act on innovative solutions.” A spokesperson for his Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.