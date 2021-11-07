Activist Third Point Takes Stake in Richemont, Miss Tweed Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC has built a stake in Swiss luxury-goods company Richemont and is pushing for changes to boost the stock price, the website Miss Tweed reported.

Third Point is now engaging with Richemont, according to the report. Another hedge fund has taken a smaller position in the company and also is pressuring Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert, Miss Tweed reported, without saying where it got the information. Richemont declined to comment about the article, according to a spokeswoman contacted by Bloomberg News. Third Point didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.