Activist investor Bluebell takes stake in GSK

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A GlaxoSmithKline plant is seen in Montrose, Scotland, Britain October 22, 2018. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) – Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has taken a small stake in British pharmaceuticals group GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:) in efforts to shake up top management, a Financial Times report said on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to GSK’s chairman Jonathan Symonds, Bluebell called for chief executive Emma Walmsley to reapply for her job as she would have “renewed credibility both internally and externally”, the FT report said.

Earlier this year, activist Elliott had also taken a stake in GSK, calling for a leadership change at the company.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR