Activist investor Bluebell takes stake in GSK

(Reuters) – Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has taken a small stake in British pharmaceuticals group GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:) in efforts to shake up top management, a Financial Times report said on Wednesday.
In a letter sent to GSK’s chairman Jonathan Symonds, Bluebell called for chief executive Emma Walmsley to reapply for her job as she would have “renewed credibility both internally and externally”, the FT report said.
Earlier this year, activist Elliott had also taken a stake in GSK, calling for a leadership change at the company.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.