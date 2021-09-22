Activist investor Bluebell takes stake in GSK

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A GlaxoSmithKline plant is seen in Montrose, Scotland, Britain October 22, 2018. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo



(Reuters) – Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has taken a small stake in British pharmaceuticals group GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:) in efforts to shake up top management, a Financial Times report said on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to GSK’s chairman Jonathan Symonds, Bluebell called for chief executive Emma Walmsley to reapply for her job as she would have “renewed credibility both internally and externally”, the FT report said.

Earlier this year, activist Elliott had also taken a stake in GSK, calling for a leadership change at the company.